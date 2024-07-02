Hérault - ELECTIONS LEGISLATIVES 2024 - Liste des candidatures pour le 2ème tour le dimanche 7 juillet

Hérault - ELECTIONS LEGISLATIVES 2024 - Liste des candidatures pour le 2ème tour le dimanche 7 juillet

Hérault - ELECTIONS LEGISLATIVES 2024 - Liste des candidatures pour le 2ème tour le dimanche 7 juillet

Par OCCITANIE TRIBUNE , le 02 Juillet 2024

ELECTIONS LEGISLATIVES 2024 - Liste des candidatures pour le 2ème tour le dimanche 7 juillet

3401 - 1ère circonscription

1 M. OLIVA Josyan 

Remplaçant : Mme LITMANOWICZ Sandrine

2 M. ROUMEGAS Jean-Louis 

Remplaçant : Mme CATHALA Claire 


3403 - 3ème circonscription

1 Mme DOMBRE-COSTE Fanny 

Remplaçant : M. PENSO Eric

2 Mme TROISE Lauriane 

Remplaçant : Mme SARRON Méghane

 

3404 - 4ème circonscription

1 Mme BOUQUIN Manon 

Remplaçant : M. GILHET Benoit

2 M. ROME Sébastien 

Remplaçant : M. BROT-WEISSENBACH Christelle 


3405 - 5ème circonscription

1 Mme GALZY Stéphanie 

Remplaçant : M. MULA Bernard

2 M. MANENC Aurélien 

Remplaçant : Mme PONS Marie-Pierre 


3406 - 6ème circonscription

1 Mme MÉNARD Emmanuelle 

Remplaçant : Mme ZÉNON Nicole

2 M. GABARRON Julien 

Remplaçant : M. STROOBANTS Olivier

3 Mme CROZIER Magali 

Remplaçant : Mme MENDY Linda 

 

3408 - 8ème circonscription

1 M. CARRIERE Sylvain 

Remplaçant : Mme JAMPY Livia

2 M. DELAPIERRE Cédric 

Remplaçant : Mme AMIEL Anne 

 

3409 - 9ème circonscription

1 Mme BELAOUNI Nadia 

Remplaçant : M. GUICHARD Tom

2 M. ALLONCLE Charles

Remplaçant : M. TSAGALOS Thierry  

 

 

 

Une information à partager ?
Cliquez-ici !

 

Retour

 

A LIRE AUSSI

 