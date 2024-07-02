Hérault - ELECTIONS LEGISLATIVES 2024 - Liste des candidatures pour le 2ème tour le dimanche 7 juillet
Par OCCITANIE TRIBUNE , le 02 Juillet 2024
3401 - 1ère circonscription
1 M. OLIVA Josyan
Remplaçant : Mme LITMANOWICZ Sandrine
2 M. ROUMEGAS Jean-Louis
Remplaçant : Mme CATHALA Claire
3403 - 3ème circonscription
1 Mme DOMBRE-COSTE Fanny
Remplaçant : M. PENSO Eric
2 Mme TROISE Lauriane
Remplaçant : Mme SARRON Méghane
3404 - 4ème circonscription
1 Mme BOUQUIN Manon
Remplaçant : M. GILHET Benoit
2 M. ROME Sébastien
Remplaçant : M. BROT-WEISSENBACH Christelle
3405 - 5ème circonscription
1 Mme GALZY Stéphanie
Remplaçant : M. MULA Bernard
2 M. MANENC Aurélien
Remplaçant : Mme PONS Marie-Pierre
3406 - 6ème circonscription
1 Mme MÉNARD Emmanuelle
Remplaçant : Mme ZÉNON Nicole
2 M. GABARRON Julien
Remplaçant : M. STROOBANTS Olivier
3 Mme CROZIER Magali
Remplaçant : Mme MENDY Linda
3408 - 8ème circonscription
1 M. CARRIERE Sylvain
Remplaçant : Mme JAMPY Livia
2 M. DELAPIERRE Cédric
Remplaçant : Mme AMIEL Anne
3409 - 9ème circonscription
1 Mme BELAOUNI Nadia
Remplaçant : M. GUICHARD Tom
2 M. ALLONCLE Charles
Remplaçant : M. TSAGALOS Thierry
