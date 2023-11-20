Sète - Ordre du jour - Conseil municipal Ville de Sète du Lundi 20 novembre 2023 à 17h
Par OCCITANIE TRIBUNE , le 15 Novembre 2023
Voici l’ordre du jour du prochain conseil municipal, qui aura lieu le lundi 20 novembre 2023 à 17h, en Mairie (Salle Plantevin).
Cliquer sur le lien ci dessous pour afficher le conseil muncipal en pleine page
<div style="text-align:center;"><div style="margin:8px 0px 4px;"><a href="https://www.calameo.com/books/006589742105ce7634d8b" target="_blank">Odj Cm Du 20 Novembre 2023</a></div><iframe src="//v.calameo.com/?bkcode=006589742105ce7634d8b&mode=mini&clickto=embed" width="480" height="300" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowtransparency allowfullscreen style="margin:0 auto;"></iframe><div style="margin:4px 0px 8px;"><a href="http://www.calameo.com/" target="_blank">Lire plus de publications sur Calaméo</a></div></div>-
A LIRE AUSSI